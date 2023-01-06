QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
QuickLogic Stock Down 1.1 %
QUIK stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $65.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.62.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. Research analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in QuickLogic by 1.4% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in QuickLogic in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 10.3% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 53,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
