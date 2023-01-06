Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS.
Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance
Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$52.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.64 million.
