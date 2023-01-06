Realty Income (NYSE:O) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $63.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 154,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $19,583,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,265,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,437,000 after purchasing an additional 321,928 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

