Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,800 by Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 7,800 ($93.98) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,620 ($67.71) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.70) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($81.93) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,500 ($90.36) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,500 ($78.31) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($69.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($96.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

