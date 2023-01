Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REED opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc manufactures and distributes handcrafted natural beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.

