Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.41% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $34,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 57.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.60.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $145.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $97.61 and a 52 week high of $148.75.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $2.26. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

