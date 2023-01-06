Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SQZ Biotechnologies’ FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:SQZ)

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note issued on Monday, January 2nd. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann expects that the company will earn $45.13 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for SQZ Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($3.44) per share.

SQZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on SQZ Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on SQZ Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

SQZ Biotechnologies Stock Performance

SQZ Biotechnologies stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.12. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 80.63% and a negative net margin of 355.20%. The company had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SQZ Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

