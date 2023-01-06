Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on QIPT. Raymond James increased their target price on Quipt Home Medical from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Quipt Home Medical Price Performance

Shares of QIPT stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.22 million, a PE ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.43. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

About Quipt Home Medical

(Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.