Reviewing Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) and Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR)

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Rating) and Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Vivani Medical and Micron Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -8.27% -7.86% Micron Solutions -9.34% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivani Medical and Micron Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$8.92 million N/A N/A Micron Solutions $20.41 million 0.41 $1.73 million ($0.64) -3.82

Analyst Ratings

Micron Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vivani Medical and Micron Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vivani Medical presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 621.65%. Given Vivani Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than Micron Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc. operates as a contract manufacturer for the medical device, defense, and life sciences markets. It offers precision machining, thermoplastic injection molding, mold making products; sensors; orthopedic implants and devices; and diagnostic test kits. The company provides solutions for medical, orthopedics, consumer, and automotive industries. Micron Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

