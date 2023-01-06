Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,442 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.17% of Synopsys worth $78,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 178.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 128.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Performance

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $315.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.32.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

