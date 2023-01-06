Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.59) Per Share

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Roku in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.59) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.55). The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($3.66) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Roku’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.74) EPS.

Get Roku alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roku from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cannonball Research lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.56.

Roku Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ROKU opened at $42.76 on Friday. Roku has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $203.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.19.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,519 shares of company stock worth $599,411. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Roku by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 1,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Roku by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Roku by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.