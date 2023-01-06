Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 3,200 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.55) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SHEL. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($37.35) price objective on Shell in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.27) to GBX 2,987 ($35.99) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.93) price target on Shell in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.17) price target on Shell in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.76) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,947.20 ($35.51).

Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,311.50 ($27.85) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £161.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.91. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,557 ($30.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,359.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,259.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

