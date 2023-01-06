Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 3,200 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.55) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SHEL. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($37.35) price objective on Shell in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.27) to GBX 2,987 ($35.99) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.93) price target on Shell in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.17) price target on Shell in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.76) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,947.20 ($35.51).
Shell Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,311.50 ($27.85) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £161.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.91. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,557 ($30.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,359.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,259.02.
Shell Dividend Announcement
About Shell
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
Further Reading
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.