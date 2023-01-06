Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,144,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,269,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,218,000 after acquiring an additional 144,642 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.1 %

RY opened at $94.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $131.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.28.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.9832 dividend. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

