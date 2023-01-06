Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$144.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cormark increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$138.40 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Insider Activity at Royal Bank of Canada

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.33, for a total value of C$539,651.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$777,187.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY opened at C$128.79 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$116.75 and a 1 year high of C$149.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$130.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$126.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$178.10 billion and a PE ratio of 11.64.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$12.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.6999987 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 44.85%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

