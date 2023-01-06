RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

RPM has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of RPM International to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Stock Down 13.1 %

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $85.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. RPM International has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $106.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at $97,295,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at $97,295,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 2,340.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in RPM International by 151.8% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.