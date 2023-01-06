S. R. Schill & Associates Purchases 648 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.0% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $489.96 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $457.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $531.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.17.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.56.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

