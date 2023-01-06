Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DPW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, November 21st. DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($54.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.40 ($49.36) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.50 ($49.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €36.96 ($39.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.25. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($32.47) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($43.96).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

