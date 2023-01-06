Schlumberger Limited Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $52.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.87. The company has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

