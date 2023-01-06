Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Position Boosted by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 19.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.03. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $117.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

