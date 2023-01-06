Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $255.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.14. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.45.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

