Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $707,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of General Mills by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,271. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $84.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average is $78.46.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

