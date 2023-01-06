Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $471,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4,716.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after buying an additional 2,302,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Mondelez International by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after buying an additional 2,292,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.8 %

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

