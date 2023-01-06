Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $602,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after acquiring an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,802,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,597,000 after purchasing an additional 441,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,666,000 after purchasing an additional 285,835 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC opened at $528.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $364.62 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.76. The stock has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.38.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

