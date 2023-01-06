Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,748 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

ADBE stock opened at $328.44 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $541.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $329.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.38.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

