Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

DISV opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96.

