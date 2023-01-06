Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in Visa by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 160,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,272 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $3,617,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.9% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 210,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,469,000 after buying an additional 17,234 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.9% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 35,416 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.1% during the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.52.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $211.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.50. The company has a market capitalization of $397.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

