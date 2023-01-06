Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alibaba Group Price Performance
BABA opened at $104.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.96 and a 200 day moving average of $89.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $138.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $276.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.