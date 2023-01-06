Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA opened at $104.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.96 and a 200 day moving average of $89.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $138.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $276.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.06.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

