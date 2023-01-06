Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,803,000 after buying an additional 500,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Eaton by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,799,000 after purchasing an additional 752,368 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Eaton by 339.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 7.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,617,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,918,000 after purchasing an additional 247,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.67.

NYSE ETN opened at $157.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $172.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.06 and its 200 day moving average is $145.71.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.