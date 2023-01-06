Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 362 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $159.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $180.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.66.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,101.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,101.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,127. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.