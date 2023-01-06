Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 376 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,001 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $120.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $163.19. The stock has a market cap of $189.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

