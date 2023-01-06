Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 97 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 579,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 342,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,317,000 after acquiring an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 308,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,499,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA opened at $329.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $334.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.96. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $365.13.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

