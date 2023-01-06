ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in ServiceNow by 12.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 140,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 48.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in ServiceNow by 80.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,638,000 after purchasing an additional 54,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NOW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $534.58.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $366.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $621.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $395.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

