Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SJR. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$39.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

SJR stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 61,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

