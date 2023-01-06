Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Price Target Raised to C$40.50

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$40.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SJR opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61.

Shaw Communications Cuts Dividend

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Institutional Trading of Shaw Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.