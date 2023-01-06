Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, BWS Financial cut their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $818.60 million, a P/E ratio of -181.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,371 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 165.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 25.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

