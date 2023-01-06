Short Interest in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Declines By 7.3%

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 87,100 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Altitude Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTU opened at $9.96 on Friday. Altitude Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the second quarter worth $239,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in Altitude Acquisition by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 575,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after buying an additional 30,702 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Altitude Acquisition by 0.6% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 911,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $498,000. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altitude Acquisition

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on travel, travel technology and travel-related businesses.

