Short Interest in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Drops By 7.4%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 2,840,000 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 582,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Magda Marquet purchased 2,222 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,956. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,653.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Several research firms recently commented on ARCT. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

ARCT stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $442.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.68. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.43% and a negative net margin of 284.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -5.93 EPS for the current year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

