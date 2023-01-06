Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.30 million-$62.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.13 million. Simulations Plus also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.63-0.67 EPS.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $67.59. The company has a market cap of $710.04 million, a PE ratio of 67.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.65.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $797,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,070,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,352,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,600 over the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,235,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,651,000 after buying an additional 20,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,176,000 after buying an additional 32,705 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,880,000 after buying an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 322,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,933,000 after buying an additional 48,305 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

