SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SJW Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SJW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.75.

SJW Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $80.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.90. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $83.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $175.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Insider Activity at SJW Group

In other SJW Group news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $47,694.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,500.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SJW Group news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $47,694.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,500.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Gere sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $62,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,409.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,342 shares of company stock valued at $160,678. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SJW Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJW. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,016,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,401,000 after purchasing an additional 279,283 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in SJW Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,183,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,711,000 after buying an additional 222,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SJW Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,362,000 after buying an additional 122,215 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in SJW Group by 6,669.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 103,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after buying an additional 101,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

