SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) PT Lowered to $20.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SMART Global from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SMART Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $465.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.86 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $145,179.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,110.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

