S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,007 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,268,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,097,000 after purchasing an additional 313,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,070,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,041,000 after purchasing an additional 311,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $336.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $340.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $454.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Argus cut their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.06.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

