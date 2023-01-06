SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,752,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,440,000 after buying an additional 1,382,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,305,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,349 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,602,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839,958 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,250,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,569,000 after buying an additional 46,499 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Price Performance

ORI stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.