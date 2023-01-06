SPC Financial Inc. Buys 985 Shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 26,404 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,707,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,404,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PXI opened at $40.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.28. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $53.05.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.598 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

