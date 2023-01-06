SPC Financial Inc. Has $236,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 82,399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 174,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 501.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 19,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,634 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,927 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $53.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $117.03. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

