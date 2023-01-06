SPC Financial Inc. Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Dollar General by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,433,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Dollar General by 24.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

Dollar General Price Performance

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $245.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.31 and its 200-day moving average is $246.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

