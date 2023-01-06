SPC Financial Inc. Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 198.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

CPB stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.72. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.27%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

