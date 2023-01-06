SPC Financial Inc. Invests $200,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 10,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Clorox by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $136.17.

Clorox Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $142.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.65.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

