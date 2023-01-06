SPC Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 14.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $71.29 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.42.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

