SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its position in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $166.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.