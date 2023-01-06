SPC Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,941 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $46.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $56.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average of $43.41.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

